Demand to operate two railway reservation counters during peak hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevails amongst the citizens as the operation of a single window to obtain reservation tickets during peak hours is posing an inconvenience to the to-be-passengers. They demanded operating atleast two reservation counters to avoid long queues and wasting of time and energy of the citizens.

Many unaware of the counter?

They underlined the SCR had also not publicised the shifting of the reservation centre. Still, many citizens are not aware of the temporary place. The alert citizens claimed that the South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has stopped functioning of its dedicated reservation centre, which was situated opposite to the parcel office, on the campus, since a long time. It is being said that the building will be renovated, but when it is not known. Hence the citizens had to rush towards the main entrance and form a long queue at Counter Number 2 to obtain reserved tickets for their scheduled journey.

Shortage of reservation forms

Another issue is that the SCR is running a shortage of reservation forms. The citizens seeking reservations have to first contact the reservation counter clerk and obtain the form. He then provides a xerox copy of the form. The steel make sloppy table meant for the citizens to stand and fill up the form makes uncomfortable.

According to the passengers in queue, they had come from different parts of the city to procure reserved ticket issued by the SCR for an authentication purpose as the agents spread in the city charge on per ticket basis. However, due to the operation of single window, they are forced to wait in the long queue in this soaring temperature and humid environment within the vicinity of the reservation ticket lounge. The circular shape concrete pillar in the queue is another hurdle for the passengers.

“ The SCR should immediately start operating two reservation counters during the peak hours daily. It will minimize the time of citizens spent in standing long queues (as some citizens obtain reservation for one side journey, while some make reservation for to-and fro journeys) and also save their energies. The reservation forms should also be made available in bulk quantity and could be available without any hurdles,” they stressed.

Presently, the reservation counter timing is from 8 am to 2 pm and 2.15 pm to 8 pm and every time there is a rush of to-be-passengers.