Demand to reconsider e-bus project in state

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The general secretary of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Employees Congress, on Monday, Shrirang Barge, has demanded that MIDC should redirect Rs 500 crore for concreting the infrastructure to MSRTC. The corporation is suffering a loss of Rs 40 per kilometre in the e-bus project, prompting a need for reconsideration of the project. MIDC announced a grant of Rs 500 crore for concreting works but has instead initiated work at 190 locations without providing the funds to MSRTC. This has led to significant misappropriation, alleged Barge.

Barge was in the city for a meeting with officials. While speaking to media persons, he pointed out that the government recently decided to increase the salaries of ST employees, effective from April 1, 2020. However, this raise will be implemented from April 2024, which he described as rubbing salt in the wounds of employees. He also demanded that the dearness allowances and the difference in salary increases be provided to ST employees from the date it applied to government employees.

PF contributions not made for 10 months

Barge mentioned that the corporation has not made Provident Fund (PF) contributions for the past 10 months, preventing employees from accessing funds for building houses or weddings since last July. He said that around 3,000 employees are deprived of this benefit.

The other office-bearers of the organisation including Vice Presidents James Ambildhage, Vasant Borade, Balaji Dhere, Rajendra Wahatule, Kamalakar Patwardhan, Deepak Jagdale, R P Syed, Mahesh Birajdar, Vishnu Ghule, Baliram Kande, Anand Tigote, and Devidas Jatale were also present at the press conference.