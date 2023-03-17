Demand to reduce property tax by 50 pc

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A group of former corporators through a memorandum urged the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator to reduce property tax by 50 per cent and also totally waive off the compounding interest levied on it.

They stated that the amnesty scheme offering concessions and discounts was launched every year. The collection of taxes has dropped by 80 per cent as the CSMC did not implement the scheme in 2022-23.

The memorandum highlighted that the state government has decided to reduce property tax by 50 per cent in the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Hence the same decision should be taken for the CSMC.

The former corporators also mentioned that the majority of the citizens are struggling to recoup the financial situation after the pandemic situation. This is the reason why citizens are hesitating to pay their taxes.

The CSMC will witness enhancement in the collection of property tax if it is reduced and there will be no financial burden on it.

The memorandum also mentioned freeing properties built on 600 square feet of a plot from the property tax like in Mumbai for properties built on 300 square feet of land, stated Gautam Kharat, Gautam Landge, Prakash Nikalje, Krishna Bankar and Milind Dabhade.