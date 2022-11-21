Demand to stop action against rickshaw drivers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Following the stern action executed by the RTO and city traffic branch against the auto-rickshaw drivers in Waluj MIDC area, they have threatened to launch an agitation against this drive.

The drivers claimed that the administration is executing an action in an autocratic manner due to which their families are on the verge of starvation. They along with the family members will take a morcha at RTO if the action is not stopped immediately, they demanded in a memorandum.

Thousands of workers commute to Waluj industrial area daily. The city bus service is very few and hence the workers have to be depended on the auto-rickshaws. However, RTO and the city traffic branch have initiated stern action against the auto-rickshaws for the past four days. The officers stop the rickshaws and take stern action without any reason. It has hampered their daily business. Many drivers have purchased the auto-rickshaws on loan and under these circumstances it will be difficult for them to pay the installments. Their daily income has decreased and the family members are on the verge of starvation, the drivers claimed.

Hence, RTO and police administration should stop the autocratic action immediately or the Republican Party of India (A) will take a morcha with the family members of the drivers to RTO. The district president Sanjay Thokal, executive president Sharad Kirtikar, general secretary Pravin Nitnavare, Balu Kirtikar, Altamash Siddique, Sharad Tupe, Shivaji Bhalerao, Bhagwan Babhulkar, Alim Shah, Jalil Pathan, Mayur Pradhan, and others have signed the memorandum.