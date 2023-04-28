Demand to suspend the property officers of Cidco for biased action

Warning of agitation by Shiv Sena (Uddhav group)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Group) has demanded suspension of the property officer Asmita Virshid, who acted biased while carrying out the anti- encroachment drive in Waluj. A delegation met the Cidco chief administrators on Friday and warned of agitation.

Cidco administration has initiated action against the unauthorized encroachments in Waluj area. On Thursday, while removing encroachments on the Wadgaon-Tisgaon road, Manik Shinde, a businessman, set fire to the goods outside his shop as a protest. After this incident, a delegation of Sena UBT tehsil chief Balasaheb Gaikwad and others met administrator Radhavinod Sharma and lodged a complaint against Virshid. Gaikwad has alleged that officer Virshid is being biased while carrying out an anti-encroachment campaign by misusing her position. Small traders, businessmen and citizens are being harassed in the name of encroachment and blind eye is being turned towards some influential traders. The delegation demanded that an investigation should be lodged against Virshid and she should be suspended. Gaikwad has warned of agitation if no action is taken against the officer. Administrator Sharma assured the delegation that an inquiry will be made in this regard.