Demand to take over civic schools leased out to private partners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The admissions in nearly all the municipal schools have been full. Hence, the civic administration should reclaim the schools that have been leased to private organisations to accommodate students who were denied admission in the regular municipal corporation schools, demanded a delegation of the Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction), to the Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth.

It may be noted that all municipal schools have been upgraded to smart schools. As a result, there were long queues of parents seeking admission for their children in many civic schools. However, in 2017, the municipal corporation closed five schools due to low student numbers and leased them to private organisations. Some of these schools have also defaulted on rent payments worth millions of rupees to the municipal corporation. In 2024, the same reason was cited for the decision to lease 14 schools to private developers. Considering the increasing demand for student admissions in municipal schools, the schools leased to private organisations should be reclaimed and converted into smart schools. Hence, the decision to lease 14 schools this year should be revoked.

Furthermore, the municipal corporation should also waive of Rs 1,000 fee in the CBSE pattern schools and grant free admission to the wards belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The delegation led by district president Manish Narawade comprises Pawan Pawar, Sandeep Ahire, Akash Sable, Suresh Salve and others.