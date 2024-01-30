Demand to waive fees of students from drought-prone tehsils

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senators of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) demanded to give fee waiver for the students of drought-hit tehsils of the division. There is a drought-like situation in different parts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

In a memorandum submitted to the VC, Senate members Dr Narendra Kale and Haridas Somvanshi stated that the decision to waive the fees of students who are from the drought-hit villages was taken as per the report of the Revenu and Forest Departments. However, the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Bamu started collecting fees for students of drought-affected villages.

Senators said that the university administration should make a decision and not to collect the fees from the students. “The students taking education in Bamu and staying in the city cannot afford meal and lodging expenses. The university should prepare an action plan and make a provision from March month for the students,” he added.