Demand to waive off UG, PG exam late fee

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

Members of Republican Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) demanded to waive off the late of Rs 1600 for the examinations of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, RVS office-bearers stated that the financial condition of parents of many students is weak during the last two years because of Covid an, Omicron spread and wet drought. The youths union said that hundreds of students lost their parents due to Covid.

“The students who cannot pay a late fee will be deprived of education. The late fee is an injustice to the students as all the examinations are being conducted online. Not much fund was used for the question papers and answer books because of online examinations,” it stated in the memorandum. Sachin Nikam, adv Atul Kamble, Gunaratna Sonawne, Vikas Rode, Manoj Shelke and others were present.