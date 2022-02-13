Demand to withdraw amendment in university act

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded to withdraw the amendment in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector, the ABVP officer stated that the State Government is trying to bring universities autonomy under its control.

The ABVP demanded to withdraw the decision of the university act amendment.

As per the amendment, the Governor which is a chancellor of all the public universities cannot appoint a vice-chancellor.

This is an act to control the autonomy of universities. Nilesh Galande, Senha Parikh, Rishikesh Kekan, Ram Malkar, Abhishek Gawade, Madhuri Kulkarni and others were present.