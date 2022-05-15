Demand to issue confirmation letter to Ph D researchers

Aurangabad, May 15:

MLC Satish Chavan demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University should issue a confirmation letter to Ph D researchers for the fellowship from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

It may be noted that SARTHI declared separate lists of eligible students, ineligible ones and those who have failed to submit required documents. The highest number of students whose names are figured in the list for non-submission of required eligibility documents are from Bamu.

The reason is that the university issued provisional confirmation to the students. The aspirants attached this provisional letter with the application form.

The institute issued a notification on May 13 asking candidates to remove all shortcomings and submit required documents on or before May 27. MLC Chavan said that the researchers should be given a final confirmation letter so that they should not deprive of the fellowship.

MAHAJYOTI too seeks final confirmation letter

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) published an advertisement recently for the fellowship for the academic year 2022-23. The last date of submission of the application is May 31. MAHAJYOTI has asked the aspirant to upload a final confirmation letter. So, students from Bamu may face similar problems while applying for the fellowship.