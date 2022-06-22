Dental Photography meet at Dhoot Hospital

Aurangabad, June 22: A Dental Photography Workshop was organised at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, recently.

The primary purpose of the digital dental photography is recording accurately the clinical manifestations of the oral cavity. The secondary uses include legal documentation, publishing, education, communication with patients, dental team members, colleagues and technicians.

Selection of the most suitable equipment for extra oral and intraoral photography requires knowledge of digital photography. Clinicians can choose from multiple systems for dental photography that will work well for most practices.

Periodontist and Mobile Dental Photography Mentor Dr Akash Akinwar said, “The dental photography assists the Dental Professional during the initial examination of the patient, to help in the diagnosis and control of the medical care outcome over a period of time. It must be considered as a diagnostic and evaluation tool similar to X-rays, or other tests.”

Dr. Himanshu Gupta Said, “The workshop will help providers to understand the fundamentals of dental photography, allowing them to predictably document clinical patient images Photographs which are vital in

communicating with patients about planned treatment to enhance their smile.”

The workshop was attended by Dr Abha Gupta, Dr Amit Joshi, Dr Anjali Mendhe, Dr Deepti Kapoor, Dr Kartik

Raman, Dr Mali Tejaswi, ,Dr Nabha Deo, Dr Pooja Muley, Dr Shradhha Ghadmode, Dr Sonali Khillare, Dr

Tamseel F. Baig, Dr Pooja Bakliwal, Dr Purva Ajmera, Dr Sanjay Asnani, Dr Shahnawaz Mulani, Dr Shweta

Ambulgekar, the UG, PG students of the Dental MUHS and Dental Professionals of Aurangabad. All the staff of Dhoot Hospital strived for the success.