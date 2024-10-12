Denying entry to play dandiya leads to group clash

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: Two groups clashed with each other over an issue of denying entry into Gurukul Ras Dandiya, opposite Gurukul Olympiad School, on Friday at 10 pm. Satara police have booked the members of both the groups, said the PSI Nandkumar Bhandare.

It may be noted that the police have provided security to all the dandiyas during the Navratri festival. Bhandare along with his colleagues were on bandobast opposite Gurukul School on Friday night. They noticed a commotion at the entrance of the venue at 9.45 pm. A few miscreants were creating conflict over the issue of entry at the venue to play dandiya. By the time, Bhandare and his team reached the spot, the two groups jostled and exchanged blows with each other. The police intervened and separated them. Later on, the police booked Rahul Reddy (25, Padampura) and Ashutosh Bansal (24, Satara) of one group and Aditya Sharma (22, Kalda Corner) and Aniket Divekar (22, Mukundwadi) and their colleagues of the second group. Further investigation is on.