Deogiri College emerges winner of gen championship again in Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College emerged winner of the general championship in the four-day Central Youth Festival which concluded with the prize distribution ceremony organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

More than 2500 young artists from 250 colleges, accompanied by their 500 team managers from, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv and Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar, participated in 36 competitions of six categories, held at six stages-Shrujanrang Stage (near Dramatics Department, Lokrang (auditorium parking), Natyarang (university auditorium), Naadrang (Kabaddi stadium), Shabdarang (GMNIRD) and Lalitrangh (Fine Arts Department) at Bamu campus between October 4 and 7.

The young artists presented their talent and art in different competitions, including Classical Instruments, Music and Dance, Group Singing (Indian and Western), Jalsa, Folk Instruments, Qawali, Lawni mimicry, one-act-play, poster, collage, drawing, rangoli and spot photography received applause from audience and judges. The marathon prize distribution ceremony was held at Shrujanrang today.

Deogiri College with 17 prizes was declared the general championship winner again, in the festival while Shivaji College of Kannad was adjudged as the Best Rural Team Prize winner.

Deogiri College won the championship last year also.

There were prizes for the best teams in six categories. The names of competition-wise best teams are as follows; Best Music Team (Deogiri College), Best Dance Team and Best Drama Team (KSK College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Beed), Best Fine Arts Team (Dr BAMU departments), Best Team in Literary contests-jointly (Shivaji College of Kanna and Balbhim College of Arts, Science and Commerce College, Beed) and Best Maharashtra Folk Arts Team (JSR Bagadiya Arts and A B Lakhotiya Commerce and R B Science College, Jalna). A special rolling trophy instituted by Panchrang Pratisthan-Tuljapur, in memory of Jagannathrao Nadapude was presented for best team in Drama (KSK College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Beed).