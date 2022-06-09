Deogiri College students shine in HSC result

Aurangabad, June 9:

The students of Deogiri College came out with flying colours in the HSC result that was declared on June 8.

The pass per cent in the Science stream is 99.10 followed by Commerce (99.37 pass per cent), Arts (95.48) and HSC Vocational (93.10).

The names of some of the toppers are; Science- Sonal Raikar and Sumit Deshmukh (94.33 per cent each), Akshata Katole (92.50 per cent), and Singatkar Ayush (92 per cent). Commerce-Yashraj Ghadge (94.17 per cent), Soni Vaishnavi (94.17 per cent) and Vaishnavi Dhombe (93.67 per cent). Arts- Kulkarni Swarangi (92.50 per cent), Addya Shinde (91.83 per cent) and Kasturi Jakal (90.17 per cent).

President of M S P Mandal Prakash Solunke, general secretary MLC Satish Chavan, local regulatory board member Panditrao Harsh and Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar congratulated the meritorious students.