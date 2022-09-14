Department of Revenue to increase office hours by 45 minutes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has alerted the revenue administration about the introduction of a QR Code and GPS-based attendance system for all the sub-divisional and tehsil offices in the district from October 1, 2022.

The collector issued a circular referring to the state government’s decision of implementing five days a week and fixation of office timings for Group A, B, C and D employees in February 2020. The state administration has also increased the regular office timing by 45 minutes. The Group A, B and C employees are directed to attend the office from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm, while Group D employees have to be present from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.

The collector underlines that the revenue department is an important office, therefore, the work of visitors has to be done in time. Hence all the staff of various offices should take note of the office timings and report on duty as directed.

The details of each employee have to be recorded and he will have to scan the QR code and mark his presence through GPS based system from October 1, 2022.

The district administration has developed an attendance app. The android-based mobile users can download the app from the play store, while iPhone users can download it from the app store. For the first time, the staff will have to register his mobile number and log in after inserting the OTP received on the mobile phone. The attendance will have to be marked while entering and going out of the office.

The QR code is linked to Latitude and Longitude (with Geofencing) for attendance, therefore, the scanning of the QR code is mandatory by attending the office physically, it is learnt.