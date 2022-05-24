Department of Stamps and Registration paralyses for want of staff

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 24:

The functioning of the Department of Stamps and Registration (DSR) has been paralysed due to shortage of staff and poor internet connectivity. The valuation section has received large number of proposals online seeking valuation of land, prior to its registration, but it could not clear them for the past many months.

Presently there is only one officer (assistant town planner) present in the section and is performing all the task. The staff deployed on deputation basis are functioning in other sections. Around 300 proposals seeking land valuation are submitted from different parts of the district, every year.

The proposals include fixation of land’s value as per the annual statement of rates (ASR) that acts as ready reckoner prior to registration of property (Dast Nondini) after paying prescribed stamp duty. Due to absence of staff, the office is remaining open till 8 pm. The pathetic situation of the office is going on for the past one year.

It may be noted that valuation of land is done after going through the ready recokner rates (it is not uniform and varies from area to area) of different areas and places in the district. The government value of the land is important while registration of property with stamp duty. This also help conceptualising the market value of land. The shortage of staff has, however, has affected the functioning of the section, stressed the highly placed sources.