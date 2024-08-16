Dependents on Harsul Lake to get water from Jayakwadi Dam!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) supplies water to 14 wards of the old city through Harsul Lake. However, due to incessant rainfall during monsoon, a stock of only 6 feet height of water is available in the storage. According to civic authorities, it is sufficient to supply water for the next two to two and a half months only. Expressing concern over it, the CSMC administrator underlined that civic administration will supply water to these wards from the Jayakwadi Dam after a couple of months.

It is learnt that the level of water increased by a height of only 2 feet this monsoon season. The water supply section lifts 6 MLD of water.

Hope to get 26 MLD from the 900-mm pipeline

The strengthening of 900-mm diameter size pipeline work is in progress. This project includes the construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) at Pharola. The new WTP will help treat water at large capacity daily. Earlier, the corporation told the contractor to complete the work on priority. However, it has been found that the deadline for the WTP has passed and the work is delayed. Hence the CSMC has recommended Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to levy a fine upon the contractor. The city is hopeful of getting 26 MLD of water through a 900-mm pipeline after the completion of the WTP.

Zincalume ESRs on pilot basis

The construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is witnessing a delay due to various reasons. To save time the civic administration has approved the installation of Zincalume tanks on a pilot basis at three places (Delhi Gate, Rauza Baugh and Shivajinagar). The civic chief underlined that this technology has already been adopted and yielding results in foreign countries. The construction of structure (pillars till the circular-shaped platform) will be made in cement concrete and a Zincalumne tank will be placed on it.