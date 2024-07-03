Depositors of Ajantha Bank to launch mass agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Ajantha Urban Co-op Bank Depositors Kranti Kriti Samiti announced launching a mass-level agitation soon to get back their money.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the committee members said that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken against those who are responsible for the bank’s scam.

“The administration is not even trying to get the money back. The families of the depositors are finding it difficult to survive, on not getting their money back. Police and administrators are deliberately probing the scam at a slow pace,” the depositors lamented. They said that a mass agitation would be launched if their money were not returned immediately.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Ajantha Bank starting from August 23, 2023. The depositors are constantly trying to get back their money after a case was registered against the board of directors for the scam.

As they were not getting any response, they came together and decided to launch a mass agitation. The action was not taken against the accused even after the registration of the case.

The depositors demanded to carry out a forensic audit of the bank and the arrest of those whose anticipatory bail was rejected. They made this demand with the commissioner of police, district collector and joint registrar of the cooperation department.

Allegation of selling bank’s land

The depositors accused the board of directors of selling the land of banks. Police said the accused were absconding. The bank has a deposit of nearly Rs 400 crores and has 42,000 depositors. But the bank showed only 14,509. It has been claimed that the bank has started returning the money. However, it was said many depositors have not received even a single rupee back yet.