Depts passing buck over flyovers maintenance

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) are passing the buck over the maintenance of Jalna road flyovers.

The lack of coordination between AMC and MSRDC is raising the question about the repair work of flyovers. The rounds of correspondence continue over maintenance responsibly.

The Civic Body did not reply about the responsibility of the flyovers in the District Planning Committee meeting organised on Monday.

Seven Hills flyover was handed over to Public Works Department (PWD) which gave information to district guardian Subhash Desai about audit and court matter.

Subhash Desai on Tuesday issued orders to carry out a structural audit of all the flyovers of the city after a news item about a gap in joints of Kranti Chowk flyover went viral on social media. The PWD department undertook the flyovers audit work today.

The MSRDC announced that it had handed over four flyovers to the AMC around a year ago through a letter. The flyovers are from Kranti Chowk, Mondha Naka, Mahaveer Chowk and Cidco Bus Stand.

The letter of February 2021 issued by PWD, states about handing over of the flyovers including Kranti Chowk to the Corporation.

PWD engineer Salunke said that the AMC which was handed over flyovers should take its responsibility. City engineer S D Panzade said that the flyovers were developed by MSRDC, how flyovers can be handed over through a letter.

“Technical information like design, mechanism, bearing technology was not provided. The Road Development Corporation should give all details of the flyovers,” he added.

The contractor has the responsibility of maintenance up to a certain period. The contract has the responsibility of maintenance of Kranti Chowk flyover up to 2017, Seven Hills up to 2007, Mondha Naka June 2022, Mahaveer Chowk up to May 2023 and Cidco flyover (June 2023).