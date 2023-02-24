Deputation of four doctors from GMCH cancelled

Aurangabad: The deputation of four doctors from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to Jalgaon has finally been put to stop. The hospital administration has informed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) that they cannot send these doctors due to the lack of the doctors in the GMCH and the upcoming National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection.

The GMCH administration showed its inability to send doctors to Jalgaon stating that doctors are being sent away in the name of deputation. However, there is an upcoming inspection of the NMC. However, if time-bound promotions and regular promotions are given by the medical board and if 50 percent of the vacancies are filled every year through MPSC, there will be no issue of vacancies. Four doctors from the GMCH were deputed to the medical college in Jalgaon and ordered to be released immediately. This included one professor and three assistant professors. The GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod took a stand and showed his inability to send the doctors.