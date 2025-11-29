Deputy CM refrain BJP-SS leaders from making statements tarnishing Mahayuti’s image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The Mahayuti alliance has come together at both the state and central levels based on a shared ideology. In the municipal council elections, friendly contests are taking place at some locations, while in others, we are contesting as an alliance. However, leaders must refrain from making statements that could harm the coalition. No one should make extreme or provocative allegations,” deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to leaders of both the BJP and the Shinde Sena.

Shinde was staying in the city on Friday night, and on Saturday he expressed his clear views during an interview with a news channel. He said, “In the municipal council elections, whether someone gets fewer seats, or whether we win or lose, our alliance does not depend on these factors. Our alliance with the BJP is ideological.”

When asked about the statement made by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, who said that the alliance should remain intact until December 2, deputy CM replied, “After Chavan’s remark, I spoke with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He clarified that Chavan did not intend it in the context of breaking the alliance.”

On being asked why new leaders were inducted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar despite a prior agreement that there would be no internal inductions within Mahayuti, Shinde said, “The CM and I had already discussed the matter of restricting internal entry. We follow coalition principles, and they are also expected to do the same. Our agenda is Maharashtra’s development and adherence to a shared ideology. If we fail in this, the opposition will benefit.”

When asked about the decision of his ministers not to attend the cabinet meeting, he clarified, “I attended the cabinet meeting myself, which means there is no displeasure. We always maintain communication with the chief minister.”

“People see me as their CM…”

Shinde added, “Our party office-bearers and workers often say that I am the chief minister in the hearts of the people. But within the government, we work together as a team. No one is big or small in our eyes.”