Deputy CM to be present for the industrial

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to empower entrepreneurs and skilled individuals, an industrial meet has been organized on Friday, with the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's presence.

The event will take place at various venues in the regions of Aurangabad and Nashik, including Massia hall, Chikalthana, and MIDC. The programme will graced by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Additional chief secretary of the skill development department, SD Saindane,will also be present. The purpose of the meet will be to foster collaboration and innovation in the industrial sector, thereby promoting skill development, job creation, and entrepreneurship.