Design patent granted to teachers of Shreeyash College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A design patent for a ‘Robotic Fruit Picking System with AI-Enabled Quality Assessment’ was granted to a team of teachers of the Mechanical Department at Shreeyash College of Engineering andTechnology by the Indian Patent Office this month.

The team which was led by Mechanical Department head Dr Hulas Tonday comprises, Harshal Chothe, Gaurav Deshpande, Dipak Deshmukh, Akash Kodarkar, Brijbhushan Shukla and Zubair Shaikh. It invented the design.

This innovative robotic system integrates mechanical, robotics, and artificial intelligence technology to address a significant challenge in the fruit processing industry, eliminating rotten fruits before they enter the processing chain. The AI-enabled device automatically identifies and removes spoiled fruits at the picking stage, ensuring higher quality and reducing waste.

Chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan Basawaraj Mangarule, Col Joy Daniel, CEO Dr B M Patil (college principal), Dr P M Ardhapurkar, Anil Palve and others congratulated the team for this remarkable achievement.