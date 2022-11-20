Destitute shown the way out of the GMCH

Handcarts also removed: Rs 200 fine for spitting tobacco and gutkha

Aurangabad:

Many destitute people take shelter in the premises of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Such destitutes were removed from the premises by the hospital administration on Sunday. Carts selling various food items were also removed from the premises. Also, from Monday, a fine of Rs 200 will be collected for spitting in the hospital area.

Many institutions and organizations donate food to relatives of patients in GMCH on a daily basis. A shed has also been constructed for the relatives of the patients to stay. But these spaces are mostly occupied by the destitutes and beggars. These destitute survive on food donations from institutions and begging money from the relatives of the patients. However, it came to the notice of the hospital administration that the hospital premises were becoming unhygienic and causing problems to the relatives of the patients.

The hospital administration tried to rehabilitate the destitute earlier through social institutions. However, the destitute returned to the premises. Such destitute people were taken out of the hospital with the help of security guards on Sunday. Efforts are being made to make the GMCH building and premises look cleaner. Various measures are being implemented for this.

Fine of Rs 200 for spitting

The walls of the hospital building are stained with tobacco and gutkha. Security guards checked those entering the casualty department on Sunday. Within a few minutes the tobacco and gutkha packets filled the collection box kept at the security gate. The officials said that a fine of Rs 200 will be collected from those found spitting in the hospital and premises.