Development cannot be done through playing stunts: Satish Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I have brought funds of crores of rupees from the Government and carried out various development works in Gangakhed-Khuldabad Assembly Constituency during the last three years,” said MLC Satish Chavan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Gangakhed-Khuldabad Assembly Constituency.

He was interacting with voters on Thursday. Criticising MLA Prashant Bamb, MLC Chavan said that development cannot be done through advertisements and stunts. He visited Ranjangaon Pol, Daygaon, Maliwadgaon, Babhulgaon, Ghanegaon, Vitawa, Kasoda and Turkabad in Gangapur tehsil today and interacted with the voters.

Chavan who is a NCP-Sharad Pawar and Mahayuti candidate said that the problems of this Constituency were not solved in the last fifteen years. He said that the condition of roads in Gangapur tehsil has become deplorable.

“There is a need of a public representative to raise voice in the State legislature about agriculture, irrigation and drinking water, village internal roads, health and education fields. But, the people's representatives of this Constituency is more busy outside the Constituency. So, a huge backlog of development has been created here,” he said.

NCPtehsil president Ankush Kalwane, Walmik Chavan, Machhindra Deokar, Laxman Pradhan, Prabhu Bagul, Raju Patil Dongaonkar, Pradeep Chavan, Tulshiram Jhalke, Sonyabapu Gayke and others were present.