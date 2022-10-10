Development of 50 acres land hangs in balance

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The largest Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) owns 73.28 hectares of land in Jadhavwadi. However, with the passing of time, it is pinching APMC that its portion of 50 acres of land is lying unutilised for the past 22 years. The said portion is in possession of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB), an organisation, which encourages fruit export from Maharashtra.

Ironically, at different times, it was proposed to develop a Mango Park, a Terminal Market or Maize Hub, on the unutilised land. However, none of the three projects, came upon it. Once upon a time, the Jadhavwadi Market was situated on the outskirts of city, but now with the expansion of the city, it has become a centre place of the city. The value of land is also in crores of rupees. However, the purpose has been defeated as the farmers had donated their prime lands at very low prices for the development. The MSAMB in these years had just constructed its office and compound wall to protect the land. Earlier, during the regime of the APMC chairman Radhakisan Pathade, an attempt was made to get the possession of said land for development, but was in vain. There is an administrator on the board and now the APMC is also under the rule of an administrator. The issue of developing the land remained unsolved.

Possession for the past 11 years

It is learnt that the APMC had once obtained a loan from SBI Bank for the construction of Sale Hall, General Shopping Market, Fruit and Vegetables Market etc on its campus. However, the committee failed to repay the loan and then the land was about to sale, but in 2010, the MSAMB settled the dispute by depositing Rs 25.50 crore and against the favour took possession of 50 acres of land.

APMC is trying its best

The APMC secretary Vijay Shirsaat said, "During the regime of Haribhau Bagade as the speaker of Legislative Assembly, a proposal was mooted suggesting the board to give back the land to APMC, but it did not materialised. The AMC is trying its best to get back the possession of its land."