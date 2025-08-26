Development of Rs 800-crore infrastructure for Kumbh Mela on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in January–February 2027, preparations have begun by the district administration and various departments to set up infrastructure worth ₹800 crore along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Nashik Kumbh Mela route. A consolidated proposal for the required funds will be sent to the state government. Meanwhile, a meeting of all departments in the district will be held soon, said the district collector Deelip Swami.

Preparations for infrastructure development for the Sinhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik have gained momentum. This includes the development of internal and external city roads, construction of new roads and bridges, and planning of traffic management.

In the first phase, the government has already sanctioned ₹5,000 crore for Nashik, which covers roads, infrastructure, and other development works in the city. On similar lines, funds will be sought for the development of routes leading from the district to Nashik, including the Ellora Grishneshwar Temple route. A joint meeting will be held with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, NHAI, MSIDC, MSEDCL, Police, FDA, and Health Department.

Possible works on the lines of the Kumbh Mela are:

Road Development: Improvement of internal and external district roads, new road construction, and repair works.

Police Control Room: Arrangements for parking facilities and setting up of a police control room for the event.

FDA Laboratory: A temporary Food and Drug Administration laboratory will be established along the Kumbh Mela route.

Fund Allocation: A demand for ₹800 crore will be made for essential works.

Meeting of all departments

The district collector Deelip Swami said, “A meeting will be held with all departments related to infrastructure development and government machinery. The review will identify which works in the district and city should be prioritised in view of the Kumbh Mela, and a proposal for ₹800 crore will be sent to the government.”