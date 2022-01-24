Development works get momentum in Cantonment

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Various development works began in the Cantonment area while the chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board Vikrant More inaugurated various works on Monday. These works included tarring of Nehru Chowk to Milind Chowk road, Paul Studio to Millind Chowk road, laying 600 mm diameter RCC Pipes in the open gutters near Little Flower School and 4 LED street lights.

The works are being done under the supervision of former vice president of the board Adv Prashant Targe, Former vice president Karansingh Kakas, Anil Jaiswal, Ashfaq Khan, Shaikh Hanif (Babbubhai), Ashok Sayanna Yadav, Rakhmaji Jadhav, Adv Suresh Varma, engineer Umesh Waghmare and residents were present.

Out of these works, the road works amounted Rs 23 lakh, drainage concealing work Rs 3.5 lakh and streetlights Rs 2 lakh. The Nehru Chowk Road is a busy road and used by tourists and residents for 24 hours. The tarring of this road is being done after seven years.