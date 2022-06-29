Development works of Rs 35 crore left in limbo due to rebellion

Shinde has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for various development works in the city

Aurangabad, June 29:

As the stronghold of Shiv Sena, the then Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde sanctioned a fund of Rs 150 crore for various development works in the city. The highest amount of Rs 57 crore has been sanctioned in the western constituency in the city. But due to the mutiny of Shinde and other Sena MLAs, the Rs 35 crore works awaiting administrative approval are now likely to come to a halt.

Aurangabad district is known as the stronghold of Sena. Therefore, after the establishment of the Mahavikas Aghadi, large funds were allocated for the development of Aurangabad. Five Sena MLAs in the same district have revolted. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs alleged that the development works in their constituency were not funded despite the Chief Minister of their own party. But according to the data provided by the municipal administration, most of the funds were given to Sena MLAs in the district. In the last two and a half years, the Urban development ministry has sanctioned Rs 73 crore for west constituency of MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Central constituency of MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare.

Funds were also sanctioned on the demand made by MLC Ambadas Danve, BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel. So far, administrative sanction has been given for development works worth Rs 114 crore, with another Rs 50 crore works remaining. Shinde has been relieved from the charge of the urban development minister. Hence works worth Rs 35 crore waiting for approval are likely to take a break and are likely to hit the city’s development.

Public representative Funds approved

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel Rs 2.50 crore

MLA Sanjay Shirsat Rs 57 crore

MLA Haribhau Bagade Rs 5 crore

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal Rs 15 crore

MLC Ambadas Danve Rs 14.95 crore

MLC Satish Chavan Rs 80 lakh

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire Rs 12 crore