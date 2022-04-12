Devesh selected for Asian Games

Aurangabad, April 12: Devesh Katneshwarkar of TCH Orchid School represented the Maharashtra team and secured two Gold Medals in the triple event and team event in the 16th National Aerobics, Gymnastics Championship, held in Bengaluru recently. He has been selected for Asian Games Championship to be held in September 2022.

Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, academic head Anita Patil and head of the sports department Dr Sushil Shinde, congratulated him.