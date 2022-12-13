Devgiri Express train schedule paralysed by 2 hours

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In an uncommon incident, the Devgiri Express train was halted for two long hours, after the engine got stuck in the overhead electric cable, on Monday midnight. The snag pushed the passengers on board the Devgiri Express, as well as two other trains, to face the delay. Meanwhile, it is said that this is the second incident which had taken place due to the overhead electric cable, during this year.

It so happened that the Secunderabad-Mumbai (Devgiri Express) train left the Aurangabad Railway Station at 12.10 am (on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday) and after chugging for about a kilometre, the train was stopped due to the snag and was halted near the railway overbridge (RoB) in Cantonment. The officials from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local station staff reached the venue and removed the cable by cutting it. Accordingly, the train resumed its further journey at 2.30 am.

The RPF claimed that the incident has not occurred due to the stealing of the cable, while the SCR station official claimed of probing the matter. The halt of the Devgiri Express paralysed the schedule of two other trains. The Pune-Nizamabad Demu express train was made to halt at Potul station. The schedule of the Nandigram Express train was also disrupted.

Earlier, it is learnt that the thieves had stolen 120 metres long overhead electric cable extended between Nagarsol and Tarur on February 5. Needless to say, the Deogiri Express train was halted at that time.

Boxxxx

Our train already arrived late at Aurangabad station. After 10 minutes, the train stopped. The staff rushed to close the doors. We were unaware of what had exactly happened. Somebody was telling us the engine got stuck in the wire; the wire got damaged; the engine got defunct, or the pole got uprooted suddenly. At last, the train left the spot at 2.30 am and reached Mumbai at 11.25 am, said Mukund Phulare (a passenger).

Adds Prasanna Patil, “The train was halted for two hours in dark near the Cantonment RoB. It was already running late and further delay disappointed the passengers on board. The technical snag was removed and the journey resumed. Meanwhile, the passengers in AC coaches complained of facing inconvenience as it was defunct. The train was supposed to arrive in Dadar at 7 am, however, reached at 9.30 am.”