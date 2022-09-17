Devgiri Fort of Daulatabad has its own identity; potential to attract tourists: Lodha

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The heritage Devgiri Fort is denoted as Daulatabad Fort. However, all efforts will be made to revive its past glory and image as Devgiri Fort so that it becomes one of the most sought-after destinations by tourists visiting the city, said the Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

He was speaking at a special programme organised at the foothills of the fort on the campus of Bharatmata Temple by the state’s Department of Tourism (DoT) to mark the Amrut Mahotsav year of the Marathwada Muktisangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day).

The union Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat Karad and Lokmat’s Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda were the special guests on the occasion.

Devjibhai Patel, principal secretary (Skill Development) Manisha Sharma, commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah and district collector Sunil Chavan were on the dais. MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal, DoT’s deputy director Shrimant Harkar and joint director Dhananjay Savalkar were also present on the occasion.

Lodha hoisted the tri-colour and Darda inaugurated the photo exhibition on Marathwada’s freedom movement.

The dignitaries also witnessed the group ‘Aarti’ of Bharatmata and Vandemataram on the occasion. The freedom fighter of Marathwada Muktisangram Tarabai Ladda, Laxman Ughade and Swami Ramanand Teerth’s nephew Dr Shirish Khedgikar were feted by the dignitaries.

Karad said, “We should contribute to the progress and prosperity of Marathwada by remembering our history and the contribution made by our ancestors. The planning is being made in such a way that the tourist arriving in the city will not leave without visiting the Fort. The arrangement of Light and Show facilities will be introduced soon.”

Darda said, “Marathwada got its freedom from the Hyderabad estate on September 17, 1948, after our freedom fighters sacrificed their lives and the military operation was undertaken by India’s first home minister and Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Indeed, women also played a vital role in the freedom movement. When the patriarchs of the house were busy fighting for freedom, the women members protected themselves and operated the regular household affairs.

The keynote speaker Ashish Jadhavwar also guided the audience on the occasion. Ajinkya Lingayat and his team presented ‘Powada’. Former city mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, BJP district president Vijay Autade, RSS regional secretary Harish Kulkarni, Dayaram Bassaiyye, Pankaj Phulpagar, Ramdas Ingle, ASI’s Sanjay Rohankar and others were present on the occasion.

Utsav every year

Minister Lodha said, “The posts of two new tourism officers have been sanctioned for Nanded and Osmanabad. The operations of the Visitors Centres at Ajanta and Ellora which have been built with an aid of the Japan Government will be started in the next three months. The Marathwada Muktisangram Din Utsav will be celebrated every year at the foothills of the Fort. Besides, a new tourist circuit comprising Ajanta-Ellora-Devgiri Fort (Daulatabad) and other heritage sites is being worked out and will be announced soon.”