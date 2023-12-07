Devmudraa’s Samskriti festival on Dec 8 and 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devmudraa a movement school, a non-profitable cultural trust is organising Samskriti – a festival of classical dances featuring young as well as eminent classical dance artistes, here on December 8 and 9. The trust will also organise Sowbhagya Pratibha classical dance competition for young students. This is the eleventh year of the festival and fifth year of the classical dance competition.

Samskriti was curated by V Soumyasri and Ramdas Pawar in the year 2010. Many stalwarts like Padmasri Darshana Jhaveri (Manipuri), Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth (National Tagore Scholar), Dr Uma Rele (Principal, Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya), have participated in this festival.

This year, festival features choreographies and performances of Sri Narayana Varnamala dance drama by Devmudraa Group under guidance of Guru Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth (Mumbai), Saji Menon (Mumbai) – Mohini Attam and Gautam Marathe (Mumbai) – Bharatanatyam.

Aangika session, a fitness module designed by Gautam Marathe, a fitness trainer himself, for the classical dance students will also be presented.

Other performances are: Sheetal Bhamre, disciple of Guru Parwati Dutta, Mahagami (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) – Odissi; Dr M Jwala Srikala (Director of Lasyapriya, Hyderabad) – Kuchipudi; Dr Devika Borthakur and disciples (Pune) – Sattriya; Kanhopatra – solo dance thematic work by Divya Ravi (London, UK), said V Soumyasri, Festival director.