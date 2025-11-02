Devotees blessed with darshan of Nrusimha Saraswati’s idol

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The palanquin of Shri Nrusimha Saraswati Swami Maharaj, traveling from Shri Kshetra Karanja (Datta) to Shri Kshetra Ganagapur, reached the city on Saturday evening. Devotees welcomed it with flower showers, fireworks, and chants, expressing deep devotion as they took darshan of Swamiji’s idol and holy padukas.

Pithadhipati Makarand Maharaj from Shri Kshetra Dattadham, Parbhani accompanied the procession, adding to the spiritual fervor. The palanquin arrived via Paithan Road and was first received at Saptashrungi Mata Temple in Kanchanwadi, where devotees celebrated joyfully. It then moved to Samarth Ram Mandir in Samarthnagar, where the padukas were worshipped, and Swamiji’s idol was anointed with sandalwood and perfume. Devotees offered prayers and received prasad. On Sunday morning, a Laghu Rudra Abhishek and fragrance ritual were held at Kulswamini Mangal Karyalay. The procession continued through Seven Hills to Aajubai Temple in Garkheda, drawing large crowds for darshan, before being warmly received at Kanva Bhavan in Shivajinagar. The palanquin later departed for Jalna. Flower showers and fireworks marked the entire route, as the city echoed with devotional chants. The event was organized by the Gurutattva Pradeep Parivar. “Pure devotion is the true religion,” said Sadguru Makarand Maharaj, urging people of all faiths to read sacred texts like Gurucharitra and Saramrut, as the essence of the Guru principle is universal.

Caption:

The idol of Nrusimha Saraswati Swami carried in the palanquin procession.