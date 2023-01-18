Devotees experience faith, devotion and dedication

Badi Diksha to 12 disciples, hundreds of devotees present

Aurangabad : In a historic moment, 12 disciples were given Badi Diksha in the presence of Acharya Yashovijaysurishwarji, 106 sadhus and hundreds of devotees in a programme held at Hirachand Kasliwal prangan in Nawabpura on Wednesday. Every devotee experienced the historic moment of faith, devotion and dedication.

This was the first time that 12 new disciples were given Badi Diksha simultaneously in the city. A Samavsharan scene was created in the center on the stage. Acharya Yashovijaysurishwarji and Rajpunyasurishwarji were seated in the middle. Sadhus and Sadhvis were sitting on both sides of the stage. Panch Mahavrata was recited in the begenning. Acharyaji then gave Badi Diksha to new disciples. Anil Kumar Sancheti, president of the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sri Sangh, Sakal Jain Samaj general secretary Mahaveer Patni, Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat president Lalit Patni, Ashok Gangwal, MR Badjate and Ashok Ajmera and others were present.

Sakal Jain Samaj appreciated

On the occasion, Acharya Yashovijaysurishwarji appreciated the Sakal Jain Samaj in Aurangabad for the unity and organising of various cultural and religious programmes throughout the year. Acharyaji said that he was happy to see the faith, devotion and dedication of the community members.

Family takes badi diksha

The 12 disciples who took Badi Diksha include 8 sadhus and 4 sadhvis. Interestingly, the youngest diksharthi is 13 years old and another feature is that parents and their two children from one family took Badi Diksha.