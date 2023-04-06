Devotees offer 5 lakh coconuts to Lord Hanuman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The devotees offered 5 lakh coconuts worth Rs 1 crore in Hanuman temples across the city on Hanuman Janmotsav. The coconuts were later distributed as prasad to the worshipers.

During the year, there is a huge sale of coconuts during Ram Navmi, Hanuman Janmotsav, Pola and Navratri festivals. Among them, coconuts are sold the most on Pola followed by Hanuman Janmotsav. Around 1 million coconuts had arrived in the city since last month. In it, 5 lakh coconuts were sold especially for Hanuman Janmotsav.

The sale is also high in annual fairs held in various villages. This has further increased the sale. The sale was particularly high on Janmotsav. The wholesale rate of coconuts was Rs 1300 to Rs 1500 per 100 pieces while retailers were selling a coconut for Rs 20 to 25 per piece. Wholesale traders in Mondha said that turnover of Rs 1 crore happened from the sale of coconuts on Hanuman Jayanti.

Coconuts from TN, Karnataka and AP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar receives coconuts from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Coconuts were sold at similar price this year as compared to prices last year as production was satisfactory.