Devotees ready to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Celebrations organized at various places

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Lord Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated between August 18 and 19. For this, attractive electric lighting and decorations have been done on the Shri Krishna temple in various parts of the city.

A grand celebration is organized at ISKCON Aurangabad central behind ABC Complex on Adalat road. As the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 75 bhogs (Prasad) will be offered to Shri Krishna instead of 56. Cultural programmes depicting the ancient cultural heritage, the birth of Shri Krishna and the Ballila Katha will be performed by the artists on this occasion.

Cultural programmes will start from 6 pm. Kanhai Thakur Prabhu, the international campaigner of ISKCON will deliver a lecture. Sunil Kalani, president of the festival committee, has appealed to the devotees to take advantage of this programme.

The Shri Krishna temple at Mahanubhav Ashram on Paithan Road, is attractively decorated. The programmes will begin with Abhishek. There will be bhajan, kirtan on the occasion of Krishna birth. A blood donation camp will be held on Friday, August 19 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Puja and abhishek in various temples

Abhishek and pooja will be held at Radhamukund Yugal Sarkar temple in Abdimandi at 7.30 am. Dahihandi festival will be held on August 20. Keertan of Krishna Aargade Maharaj will be performed at the Nath temple in Aurangpura from 9.30 pm to 12 midnight on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.