Devpt works got boost due to honest officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The development works were accelerated due to honest and sensitive officers. This can be seen from the career of Purushottam Bhapkar. He is an inspiration for the officers in administration,” said Bhaskar Munde, former divisional commissioner.

The book 'Purusharthala Saath Chauthya Stambachi' which was written by Dr Bhapkar was released at V Shantaram Auditorium in MGM University on Friday.

Bhaskar Munde released the book and also inaugurated a documentary on Dr Bhapkar. Former MP Uttamsingh Pawar, MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, former VC Dr Sudhir Gavhane, retired district collector D M Munglikar and industrialist Mansingh Pawar.

Dr Purushottam Bhapkar said that during his tenure, the road widening campaign in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city was the most talked about in the State. “About 2,500 properties were demolished. This was possible only because of the support of politicians, senior officials, media and the public,” he said.

Widening of 4-roads even after transfer

Dr Bhapkar said that carrying out a large campaign to demolish 2,500 houses was a difficult task. “Politicians, media representatives and seniors were successful in convincing the need for this campaign. After my transfer, four roads were cleared until the order was in hand,” he added.