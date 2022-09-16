Dexterous Kidzz brings out the creativity and imagination of students

Massive response despite rains

More than 30 schools participate in the competition

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

A blend of exceptional creativity and imagination was displayed by the students of classes 1 to 10 during the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) ‘Dexterous Kidzz- Learn with Imagination’ competition organised at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan on Friday. Even the rains could not deter kids from participating in the competition as it received a massive response with more than 30 schools participating in various events.

Greeting Card Making

Children participated with great enthusiasm and zeal in various competitions organised in various categories. The greeting card making competition held for the students of class 1st and 2nd received massive response. It was a wonderful sight to witness the creations of children who with their nimble fingers weave magic on paper. Students were asked to design, draw, colour, paint or decorate the given greeting card. The cards were decorated with various materials such as stickers, bindis, lace, kundan work, beads, metallic paints, glitter powders and sequences. The students addressed the cards to their teachers, parents, friends and their loved ones. Some students also made 3D cards.

Make A Logo

The Make a Logo competition held for the students of 3rd and 4th grade received an overwhelming response. This event provided a platform to the students to showcase their talent. It also gave them an opportunity to explore and give vent to their imagination and use the best out of waste to make logos. The students depicted an interestingly broad range of perspectives and understanding of the topic in their work. The competition witnessed an overwhelming level of excitement, creativity, composition and tremendous skill demonstrated by the students in their performance.

Flower Bouquet making

Children of class 5 showed their edge of creativity in the Flower bouquet making competition by making bouquets by arranging flowers into beautiful bouquets. The kids were able to put out surprisingly innovative ideas and make some very beautiful flowers with a limited amount of resources. The amount of effort and the presence of mind the students showed during the activity was impressive, and resulted in an array of breathtaking pieces of craft.

Shoes painting competition

The one of a kind ‘Shoe Painting’ competition organised for the students of Class 6th and 7th was a unique experience for the students. Students had to make beautiful art and drawings on a pair of white canvas shoes. As the competition progressed the whole shoes was just full of all bright colours and drawings depicting an array of paintings. The participants narrowed the ideas down to what eventually became the two pairs of art and creativity. The artistic pair of shoes left the judges mesmerized.

Madhubani painting competition

The Madhubani Painting competition organised for class 8th, 9th and 10th made the canvas come alive. The competition was specially organised to encourage the students to take interest in art. They used acrylic colours to make lovely Madhubani paintings on 24*24 size canvases. The paintings made by the students boasted not only of a wide variety of painting styles but also a wide spectrum of topics such as ritualistic paintings, depiction of day-to-day village life, and the natural beauty of the countryside. The students impressed the judges with their artistic skills and vibrant imagination as they brought the canvases to life with rustic charm.

The hard work of the children was highly appreciated in the competition. It was evident that the students had poured their heart and soul into their work, making the selection of the winners a truly Herculean task for the judges Prof Narayan Sonawane, faculty member, Government College of Art and Design, Aurangabad and Dipak Ankalkhope, assistant professor, Yashwant Art College. Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad was present on the occasion. The event was anchored by Tausif Jalal Khan.

Prize distribution on Sept 22-23

For secondary students, the prize distribution ceremony will be held on September 22 with WIZ kids High School category students. Prizes will be given to primary students on September 23 with WIZ kids primary category students.