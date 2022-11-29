Dhamma conduct makes life happier

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“If Buddha, Dhamma and Sangha conduct can make one's life. Lord Buddha has accepted the Bhikhu Sangha as its offspring. Hence, all the Upasaks and Upasikas should serve the Sangh religiously”, opined Vietnam's Buddhist monk Bhadant Fam Mahathero.

He was delivering a Dhammadeshan (discourse) at Triratna Mahavihara in Deolai area on Sunday.

The Bhikkhus from Thailand, Vietnam, and India were present.

Bhadant Fam Mahathero further said, one should not get pressurized by any incident in life and should live life happily. The people should come together to propagate the Dhamma. One should keep his mind free from vices and alert. Manish Bagul interpreted the discourse in Marathi.

Bhadant Sadanand spoke on 'Dhamma Revolution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and present situation'. Bhadant Dr Shantidoot Thero and Bhadant Dr Indavans Mahathero also give discourses.

Vietnam's Bhadant Dai The, Tran Thoi Lok, Natyeng, Sanghpalo (Assam), Shantipriya and others were present. The members of Triratna Buddhist Trust took efforts for the success of the event. Upasaks and Upasikas were present in large numbers.