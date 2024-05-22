Dhamma Rally and Buddha Jayanti celebrations planned in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In celebration of Buddha Jayanti, the Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha and Akhil Bharatiya Bhikkhu Mahasangh will hold a Dhamma rally on May 23, starting at 8:45 am. The rally will be inaugurated by Pujya Bhante Vishudananda Bodhi Mahathero from Kranti Chowk and will proceed through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, culminating at the Dr Babasaheb Saheb Ambedkar statue at Bhadkal Gate.

Following the rally, the Bhikkhu Sangh will participate in a food donation programme organized by the Sangh headquarters. Additionally, the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha Shramner Sangh and office bearers will pay floral tributes to the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj statue at Millcorner's Siddharth Garden at noon. A food donation and Dhammadesana (religious discourse) will be held there at 1:30 pm. The Shramner Buddhacharya training camp and women upasika training camp will also conclude on this occasion, with certificates distributed to the participants.

Conclusion of ten-day camp

A ten-day camp was held recently at Dhammabhumi Buddha Caves University campus under the guidance of Bhadanta Vishudananda Bodhi Mahathero. A total of 150 participants received Shramner Diksha (initiation) during the camp. Bhikku Sangha recited Trisharan, Panchsheel, Paritran Path, and 22 Pledges. The camp concluded on Buddha Jayanti.

Dhamma discourse and cultural programme

From 1 pm to 10 pm on Buddha Jayanti, a Dhamma discourse by Bhikku Sangha, Paritran recitation, and a programme of Buddha and Bhima songs will be held in the Buddha cave area.

Programme at Navyug Colony's Navin Budh Vihar

A programme will be held at Navin Budh Vihar in Navyug Colony, Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura on the evening of May 23 in honor of Buddha Jayanti.