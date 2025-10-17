Dhanteras ushers in diwali festivities with auspicious rituals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras, marking the second day of Diwali with traditional zeal and spiritual enthusiasm.

This is the first story in the Lokmat Times Diwali series. As the city embraces the five-day festival of lights, Dhanteras on Saturday signifies the worship of health and wealth, drawing families into age-old customs amid a backdrop of devotion and communal joy. According to astrologers, Ekadashi concludes at 11.13 am, paving the way for Dwadashi, a day dedicated to revering cows and calves as symbols of prosperity. This year's Dhanteras muhurat is deemed particularly favorable, with the ideal puja window spanning from 12.30 pm to 10 pm. Residents will perform two key rituals: one honoring Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial healer embodying good health, and another devoted to 'Dhan' or wealth, often represented by gold and precious metals. As twilight descends, the city's horizons will glow with myriad lamps, illuminating homes and streets in a spectacle of faith and festivity. Beyond rituals, citizens are flocking to markets for customary purchases of gold, silver, utensils, and household items, reinforcing economic traditions. This blend of spirituality, shopping, and community gatherings underscores Diwali's essence uniting health, wealth, and happiness.

-------------

Best time for pooja

"Pooja is best performed during evening time for maximum spiritual benefits."

— Suresh Kedare Guruji