Dhol competition at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Stepping Stones High School organised a Dhol Competition as part of the inter-house festival. A new addition to the multiple competitions held over a period of three days, the Dhol competition proved to be a great success. The participants of the four Houses from the primary, middle school and senior school dressed in the typical Maharashtrian attire with girls in their Navvari’s and headgear, the flag bearer and the war cry, exhibited immense amount of physical and mental energy. They performed the Morya rhythm, the Lord Krishna rhythm, the Lord Vitthal Palki and many more rhythmic beats with fifteen dhols creating a rhythm ensemble showcasing the diversity of Indian traditions. The judges were the Music Maestros Paul Mondal, Anderson and Munawar Ali. The first position was bagged by the Sapphire House, the Runners up were the Ruby House, the third position Emerald House and the fourth position the Topaz house. The principal, management and staff congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the amateur Dhol performers.