Dhyaas dance fest mesmerizes audience
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2024 07:35 PM2024-04-24T19:35:17+5:302024-04-24T19:35:17+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dhyaas performing arts institute, held its annual dance festival recently, captivating the audience with mesmerising songs and ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Dhyaas performing arts institute, held its annual dance festival recently, captivating the audience with mesmerising songs and dances based on the Bhaktirang concept.
The event featured a performance by the music department of the institute, rendering devotional songs and abhangs. The highlight of the festival was a impactful performance by the dance artists, choreographed by Ketaki Nevpurkar. The programme included compositions like Shlok, Geetam, Pradijam, Varnam, Shiv Shankar, Abir Gulal, Krishna Katha and others. Actress Dr Surekha Misal graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prachi Khot, Vaishnavi Naik, Rishikesh Kamlakar, Aboli Zholgikar performed in the programme.