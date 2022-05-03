Diamond jubilee plaque unveiled

Aurangabad, May 3:

The Diamond Jubilee year celebration of establishment of Zilla Parishad (ZP) started on May 1. The diamond jubilee plaque was unveiled by guardian minister Subhash Desai and in the presence of district collector Sunil Chavan on Sunday. Former ZP president and vice president were felicitated on the occasion.

The ZP celebrated its 60th anniversary on May 1. Instructions were given by the government to organize the celebration a day prior. Former chairman Harishchahra Laghane Patil, Rajendra Thombre, Meena Shelke and former vice presidents Subhash Mankar and Badrinath Bhumre were present. ZP administrator Nilesh Gatne, deputy CEO Sudarshan Tupe, Dr Sushil Bhokre, Shirish Bansode and other officials were present. A Diamond Jubilee year plaque was erected in the premises of ZP. The plaque was unveiled by Desai. MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and ZP officials were present.