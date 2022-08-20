Dictatorship of MLC Danve prompts Trivedi, Thombre to join Shinde group!

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Former Shiv Sena district chief Narendra Trivedi today claimed that the frequent intervention of the district chief and leader of opposition MLC Ambadas Danve in my jurisdiction prompted me to join the Eknath Shinde group.

While addressing the media persons at a press conference, Trivedi said,” To maintain his dominance in the party, Danve hatched a conspiracy against loyalists like me and regularly misinform Matoshri and the senior leaders about me. To get rid of his dictatorship, I preferred joining the Shinde group.”

”I was district chief for 13 long years and my jurisdiction comprised Paithan, Phulambri and Sillod tehsils. I was also given the responsibility of Kannad tehsil during the Lok Sabha elections. Khaire got a lead of 23,000 votes from the Kannad tehsil because of my hard work. Danve has worked against Khaire and this is the reason why the latter lost the election. I complained to the party chief and objected to the frequent intervention of Danve in my jurisdiction, but instead of taking action against him, the party handed over the responsibility of Kannad tehsil to him. Later on, he was awarded the position of MLC and is now the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council. Indeed, I joined Shinde-group due to Danve and Khaire and regular ignorance by the party I took the decision," said Trivedi.

Phulambri tehsil chief Rajendra Thombre also shared the reason for leaving Sena. Danve dumbed me by sanctioning funds to my rival in the Nagar Panchayat election. The party was awarding important and big responsibilities to the new entrants from other parties, while loyalist like me was pushed to suffer injustice. Hence, I took the step of joining the Shinde-group, said Thombre.

The chairman of Phulambri Panchayat Samiti Chavan and 20 sarpanchs of the tehsil also joined the Shinde group. The district chief Rajendra Janjal welcomed them into the group.