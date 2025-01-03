Diesel thieves escape on Samruddhi Expressway, but Karmad Police Seize Car and 150 Liters of Fuel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A daring diesel theft operation was foiled late Thursday night when Karmad Police, in coordination with Jalna Police, attempted to catch a gang stealing diesel from heavy vehicles on the Samruddhi Expressway.

However, the thieves managed to escape into the darkness, abandoning their car and the stolen fuel. Around 1.30 am, the police team, alerted by a tip-off from Jalna Police, arrived at the highway to intercept the thieves. The criminals, realizing they were being cornered, left their car behind and fled into the night. The vehicle, however, held key evidence of five plastic cans, each containing 30 litres of diesel, totalling 150 litres. Additionally, the car was found with five different license plates.

Despite their escape, the thieves left behind crucial evidence that could lead to their identification. A case has been registered against the unknown culprits at Karmad Police Station, and further investigation is underway, led by ASI Sanjay Jagtap. The diesel thefts have been a growing concern on the Samruddhi Expressway, with truck drivers reporting frequent incidents of fuel being stolen while they rest near petrol stations or junctions. The thefts have prompted vehicle owners to urge authorities to take swift action to curb the rising crime. The police operation, led by officers Pratap Navghare, Police Naik Santosh Timkikar, Dada Pawar, Shivaji Madhewad, and driver Nivesh Nikam, has raised hopes of putting an end to this illegal activity.