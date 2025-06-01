DiFACTO robotics acquires RoboFinish IP Portfolio from Grind Master

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City based manufacturing automation firm DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd. announced recently. the acquisition of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) portfolio for RoboFinish operations from Grind Master, a pioneer in metal-finishing solutions founded by Milind and Mohini Kelkar.

Grind Master, with over 40 years of innovation and 30 patents, developed RoboFinish technologies over 14 years, offering robotic grinding, finishing, deburring, and machining services primarily for automotive and engineering industries. DiFACTO, established in 2007 and backed by Stakeboat Capital, operates manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Pune, with a sales office in Gurugram and a North American subsidiary in Michigan. CEO Ajay Gopalaswamy highlighted the synergy this acquisition brings to DiFACTO’s portfolio. Sameer Kelkar, CEO of Grind Master, expressed confidence that DiFACTO will scale RoboFinish technology to a wider customer base.