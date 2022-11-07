Different issues raised in BoV meeting

Aurangabad: Different issues were raised in the meeting of the Board of Visitors (BoV) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was organised on Monday after a gap of six months.

Efforts to keep the non-ruling parties- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)- members out of the meeting were thwarted. Members of MVA raised the issues of the hospital.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal chaired the meeting while members MLC Satish Chavan, Iqbalsingh Gill, Makrand Kulkarni, Narayan Kankte, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Mehraj Patel, dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, deputy dean Dr Mirza Shiraj Baig were present.

The members expressed displeasure over the inconvenience of patients because of the shortage of manpower.

MLC Chavan instructed the GMCH administration to submit the proposals for the Nursing College building, parking and paucity of manpower and increasing strength of security guards, to the committee president. MLA Jaiswal assured the members to hold a separate meeting with the Chief Minister. Discussions were also held for taking the help of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation fogging and removing waste and weeds.

Resolution taken to name Govt Cancer Hospital after Vilasrao Deshmukh

A resolution was adopted to name Government Cancer Hospital after former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Pradeep Jaiswal asked the administration to send the resolution to the State Government.

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda had submitted the proposal for the separate Government Cancer Hospital in the city and got also approved it.

Rajendra Darda also made available land opposite Aam Khas ground from Public Health Department for the hospital. The Government approved the Cancer Hospital’s proposal in 2008 and it started functioning on September 21, 2012.

Audit of residential quarters completed

The condition of residential quarters in GMCH premises was very bad. The administration did an audit of the quarters. Public Works Department’s Building and Construction section in its report stated that old buildings should be demolished.

The administration informed the members that demolition is not possible without police bandobast. MLA Jaiswal talked with the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta about police security.

Dr Gupta offered to provide security for the demolition. Jaiswal instructed the GMCH administration to do correspondence with the police.