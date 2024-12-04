Different programmes in Bamu on Mahaparinirvan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold different programmes on December 6 to observe the 68th Mahaparinirvan Din.

A Samata Shanti Yatra will be taken out from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at 8 am on Friday. The procession will culminate at Bhadkal Gate after paying homage to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari along with other dignitaries will participate in the event. Later, the main programme will be organised in the university auditorium at 10.30 am.

Former deputy director of Doordarshan Kendra (Mumbai) Shahu Patole will deliver a lecture on ‘Three Different Aspects of Dr Ambedkar: Water, Land and Caste Unity.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade will also grace the event. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all to attend the programmes.